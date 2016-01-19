WKSU Hot Picks for January 25-31, 2016

Actors Summit Presents: "Same Time Next Year" - January 21st- February 7th, Actor's Summit

One of the most popular romantic comedies of the century, SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR ran four years on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn. Burstyn later recreated her role in the successful motion picture. It remains one of the world's most widely produced plays. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers.

Explorer Lecture with Wendy Wasman - January 22nd 7 p.m., Cleveland Museum of Natural History

SAILING INTO HISTORY: THE TRIALS AND TRIUMPHS OF THE BLOSSOM EXPEDITION Wendy Wasman, Museum Librarian and Archivist, Cleveland Museum of Natural History In 1923, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History sent a small ship with a crew of scientists to the Cape Verde Islands and other remote areas in the South Atlantic to collect specimens. Thirty-one months and 20,000 dangerous and sometimes troubled miles later, the Blossom Expedition returned with 13,000 specimens and countless tales – captured in journals, letters and photographs from the Museum archives. Presentation of Naturalist Certificates will precede this program.

Garland Jefferys - January 22nd 8 p.m., Beachland Ballroom

Garland Jeffreys came roaring back into the spotlight with 2011’s The King of In Between. 'As good a classic roots rock record as you’re going to hear from anybody' (NPR) the album earned raves and led to his second appearance on David Letterman as well as sharing the stage with pals Bruce Springsteen, Levon Helm and Chuck Ragan. The experience fueled a creative revitalization for Jeffreys, whose ebullient, late-stage creative energy colors every note of his most recent release, Truth Serum (2013).

"The Look of Love": The Songs of Burt Bacharch - January 22nd- January 23rd 8 p.m., The Stocker Center

Back by popular demand! Join Tara Hawley and the Matt Skitzki Trio as they explore the works of legendary songwriter/pianist/arranger/producer Burt Bacharach! While an amazing performer in his own right, Burt Bacharach has written songs, along with talented co-writers such as Hal David, that were recorded by some of the most well-known artists of our time—artists like Dionne Warwick, The Carpenters, Dusty Springfield, The Beatles, Tom Jones, and Aretha Franklin, to name a just a few. Burt Bacharach has written over 73 US Top 40 hits!

Junie B. Jones: The Musical! - January 22nd- February 7th, The Players Guild

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend Lucille doesn't want to be her best pal anymore, and on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher Mr. Scary thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal", and first grade has never been more exciting!

The Realistic Joneses - January 22nd- February 14th, Dobama Theatre

We meet Bob and Jennifer Jones and their new neighbors, John and Pony Jones. These two suburban couples have more in common than their identical homes and their shared last names. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their imperfect realities.

Canton Symphony: The Earth - January 23rd 8 p.m., Umstattd Performing Arts Hall

The second film commissioned by the Houston Symphony in the HD Odyssey series—this time focused on Planet Earth. With striking high-definition images taken from NASA missions to Earth’s orbit and accompanied by Strauss’ epic tone poem Also sprach Zarathustra—featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey—and John Adams’ electrifying Short Ride in a Fast Machine.

Joshua Seth- Psychological Illusionist - January 23rd 7:30 p.m., The Hanna Theatre (Playhouse Square)

Joshua Seth’s acclaimed Psychological Illusion show is a highly interactive, genuinely amazing, flat out funny performance that harkens back to the golden age of vaudeville. Combining mind reading, clean comedy, and some good old fashioned showmanship, Joshua is able to create an atmosphere of laughter and mystery that is unlike anything on tour today. Minds are read, predictions come true, and your imagination is inspired in this one of a kind show. Must be seen to be believed!

Momix- DANCECleveland - January 23rd 8 p.m., The Connor Palace (Playhouse Square)

A perennial crowd favorite, MOMIX is a company of dance-illusionists known for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty. In addition to work on stage, MOMIX has appeared in advertisements for Hanes underwear and Target among others. With nothing more than light, shadow, props and the human body, MOMIX has wowed audiences throughout the world for more than 30 years.

Northeast Ohio Band Invitational XII - January 24th 2 p.m., Severance Hall

Day-long presentation of symphonic band repertoire, featuring Northeast Ohio bands from regional schools along with the Case Symphonic Winds and Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony II. Local bands featured include Avon High School, Akron Firestone High School, Nordonia High School, and Olmsted Falls High School.