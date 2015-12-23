A Really Big Year Ahead for the Cleveland Museum of Art

It was on June 7, 1916 that the museum officially opened its doors, and that same date in 2016 will be a day-long celebration to mark the milestone.

Throughout the centennial year a dozen masterworks on loan from the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago, and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts will be on view.

In late June a two-day music and arts festival will conclude with a free concert by the Cleveland Orchestra.

Deputy Director Augie Napoli says the timing couldn’t be better.The museum’s 8-year $320 million expansion and renovation was completed in 2013.

“ In time to launch into our second 100 years. You know I have to believe that 100 years ago the founders of the museum had that same sense of excitement as they launched into our first 100 years. Here we are on our centennial launching into the second 100 years with a fantastically accessible and exciting new facility.”

The museum’s founders wrote 100 years ago that their goal was to create an art museum “for the benefit of all people forever.”