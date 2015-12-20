Rock Hall Class of 2016 Gives a Nod to Classic Rock

Chicago will see two hometown acts inducted next year as Chicago and hard rockers Cheap Trick each made the cut on their first time on the ballot.

However, they've each been eligible for the Rock Hall for more than a decade; acts can be considered 25 years after the release of their first record.

The same goes for Steve Miller, who started out as a blues man and eventually achieved pop stardom with hits like "The Joker” and "Fly Like and Eagle," and Deep Purple, the British band who defined hard rock in the early 1970s.

The fifth act being inducted next year is N.W.A., the groundbreaking hip hop group who received renewed attention this year following the release of a biopic, “Straight Outta Compton." All five acts will be inducted April 8 in New York City.