The Cleveland Music Settlement is Making Another Westward Expansion

The Cleveland Music Settlement -- a school that offers early childhood education, music therapy and music instruction to people of all ages -- is opening another satellite of its east side campus, this time on the city’s west side. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports.

The Music Settlement announced a preschool and music program that will be housed in a building on West 25th Street, a few blocks north of the West Side Market.

The Plain Dealer reports that the 19,000 square foot building will also include apartments, a pool and grocery store. Developers also plan to renovate the Forest City Bank Building across the street.

Music Settlement CEO Charlie Lawrence says the new school could draw about a third of its students from low-income neighborhoods and from nearby Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority properties. The building is slated to open in 2017.

Just down the street, the Music Settlement last year took over the Bop Stop, citing the neighborhood’s growth and diversity. The former jazz club is now used by the Music Settlement to teach audio recording and for performances and events.