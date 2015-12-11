Akron Symphony Orchestra Offers to Exchange Browns Tickets for Orchestra Tickets

The Cleveland Browns have the worst record in the NFL. If you don’t feel like going to another game because of it, then the Akron Symphony Orchestra has a deal for you.

Taking the advice of Cleveland native Drew Carey, the orchestra is offering free tickets to its “Home for the Holidays” concert tonight at E.J. Thomas Hall in exchange for tickets to any Browns game from this season.

Spokeswoman Heather Roszczyk says tonight’s concert is a family draw.

“The music will be familiar, I think, to most people," said Roszczyk. "It’s our holiday concert, so there’ll be familiar carols and new favorites. It’s a really great concert for families as well because there’s so much to look at and the kids recognize the music.”

The Akron Symphony Orchestra’s exchange of Browns tickets is good for tonight only. The concert starts at 7:30.