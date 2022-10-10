6 Images
Akron march 10/10/2022
AkronMarch_08617.jpg
Chyna Lopp, with the activist group Freedom BLOC, talks to Akron resident Dorothy Ford as she registers to vote prior to a march through downtown Akron on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
AkronMarch_08842.jpg
Demonstrators march in Akron on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, to call for justice for Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron Police this summer. (Ryan Loew)
AkronMarch_09609.jpg
Danielle Taylor, community activist and organizer for Freedom BLOC (center), helps lead demonstrators in chants as they march across the All-American Bridge in Akron on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
AkronMarch_09697.jpg
Demonstrators march across the All-American Bridge in Akron calling for justice for Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by police. The march was held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
AkronMarch_09966.jpg
Demonstrators march across the All-American Bridge in Akron on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, calling for justice for Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by police. (Ryan Loew)
AkronMarch_00105.jpg
An Akron Police cruiser is seen as demonstrators march across the All-American Bridge in Akron on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
