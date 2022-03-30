2022 Ohio SPJ Awards-Criminal Justice
WKSU 89.7 presents Justice Matters, an examination of Ohio’s criminal enforcement system, its challenges and opportunities for reform.
Justice Matters took a look at the challenges within the system and brought awareness to potential solutions being implemented in Ohio and elsewhere. A key project objective was to uncover issues of racial injustice and inequity.
You'll find the audio for the three stories that are included in this entry in the player at the top of the page. Here they are individually:
The gunshot-detection microphones the Dayton Police Department uses dispatched officers to West Dayton more than 2,200 times over the past two years.
Paying the Price, for a Lifetime? Collateral Sanctions Create Roadblocks for Formerly Convicted Ohioans
Nearly 1 million residents of the state have felony convictions. For our Justice Matters series, we speak with some of them who have been living with the consequences, while we identify some calls for change.
Even with bipartisan support to reduce Ohio's prison population, state lawmakers are increasing the number of felonies and penalties defendants face.
The series rans through the Summer of 2021.
You can find all of the stories that aired as part of the project here.