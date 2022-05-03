2022 Ohio Primary
On May 3, Democrats and Republicans should get a better idea of the candidates who will be representing their parties in the general election in November, at least when it comes to the contests for governor and the four other statewide executive races. Voters are also choosing candidates for the U.S. Senate and all 15 of Ohio's congressional districts. There are contests for several Ohio Supreme Court seats. However court cases have delayed the adoption of new legislative maps which means primaries for the Ohio House and Senate won't be held until later this summer on a date still to be scheduled.
Northeast Ohio County Boards of Elections Results Pages
Election 2022
-
$65 million has been spent by the five leading candidates and the groups that support and oppose them.
-
Nearly $64 million has been spent in just that race so far, with the primary set for Tuesday.
-
Ohio Gubernatorial Republican and Democratic candidates sit down with the Statehouse News Bureau to talk about pressing issues in the state.
-
Democratic voters in the Cleveland-area district will decide between Brown and Turner in the May 3 congressional primary.
-
Democratic candidates are vying for the party's nomination in the May 3 primary with different approaches to pressing issues, which might set the tone for the Ohio Democratic Party for years to come.
-
Seven Republicans are competing to be their party's nominee for Ohio's next U.S. Senator, who will be facing several big issues, such as the federal budget and how to handle the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Mike DeWine's policies on COVID-19 and the economy have taken center stage as Joe Blystone, Ron Hood, and Jim Renacci mount a primary challenge against the incumbent for the Republican nomination.
-
Two former mayors from Southwest Ohio are facing off to become the Democratic nominee to run for governor this fall.
-
Former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Ohio's secretary of state came just hours before his rally in Delaware, Ohio Saturday.
-
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has until May 6 to adopt a new set of state legislative district maps but, despite Democratic members urging them to meet, the rest of the commissioners show no signs of reconvening soon.