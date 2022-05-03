2022 Ohio Primary

On May 3, Democrats and Republicans should get a better idea of the candidates who will be representing their parties in the general election in November, at least when it comes to the contests for governor and the four other statewide executive races. Voters are also choosing candidates for the U.S. Senate and all 15 of Ohio's congressional districts. There are contests for several Ohio Supreme Court seats. However court cases have delayed the adoption of new legislative maps which means primaries for the Ohio House and Senate won't be held until later this summer on a date still to be scheduled.