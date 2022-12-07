When loved ones become strangers

Our relationships are one of the things that define us. The lessons we inherited from our parents, the language we share with our siblings—these are all part of who we are.

So, what happens when these relationships end? Estrangement can take many different shapes, but the process of severing these connections—or being cut off—is almost always painful. This pain can feel especially sharp during the holidays.

We speak to Anna Sale, the host of “Death, Sex and Money” from WNYC about their three-part series on estrangement and family.

Can separation be useful for protecting yourself?

