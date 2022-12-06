2 senators have hammered out an immigration deal, but its future is uncertain

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Gaby Pacheco — one of the original Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, recipients — about an emerging deal between Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Thom Tillis to establish a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants known as “Dreamers” while also providing more resources for border enforcement.

