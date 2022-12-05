© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Condolences pour in for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published December 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert in Dayton during the production of ReInvention Stories in 2012.
Julia Reichert
/
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert in Dayton during the production of ReInvention Stories in 2012.

Oscar winner, activist and longtime Yellow Springs resident Julia Reichert died on Dec. 1. She was 76 years old.

While Julia Reichert was a self-described feminist and curator of Midwestern stories, she was internationally known as the "godmother of American independent documentaries."

Her documentary, "American Factory," earned her an Academy Award for best documentary feature.

Organizations and people from across the country and film industry took to social media to share their thoughts on Reichert's passing.

On WYSO's Facebook page, many people commented about her impact.
Julie Arias said: "Such gifts and wisdom she gave us!! May we honor her by being better. Love to her family in this time of grief."

Karen Nicholas said: "Thank you, Julia, for the gift of your life. We are all better people because of your drive to tell the story of us."

Here's more reactions from social media:

">December 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
See stories by Desmond Winton-Finklea