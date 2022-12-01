5 to things to do NEO: Bop Stop jazz, Talespinner’s ‘The Snowy Day’ and more

Joey Skoch and Ava Preston

Two rising stars of the Northeast Ohio jazz scene, pianist Joey Skoch and vocalist Ava Preston, perform a concert of original arrangements entitled “The Second Time Around,” at the Bop Stop. The show is Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., both on the Bop Stop stage in Cleveland’s Hingetown district and online via the club’s Facebook page.

‘The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats’

Talespinner Children’s Theatre continues its 10th anniversary season with a holiday production featuring the beloved stories of writer and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats. “The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats” runs Dec. 3-18, at the Reinberger Auditorium in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Woodchopper’s Ball

A lineup of award-winning acoustic guitarists gather for the 21st annual Woodchopper’s Ball at the Kent Stage. Founder Brian Henke shares the spotlight with eight other acclaimed guitar players Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’

The Ohio Shakespeare Festival stages the classic musical “Cinderella” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein at Greystone Hall in Akron. This rendition of the story is based on the 1997 television production starring Whitney Houston and Brandy, Dec. 1-18.

Stark County Artists Exhibition

This annual exhibit of regional artists features painters, illustrators and sculptors from Stark County juried by their peers at the Massillon Museum. The opening reception is Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. with a run through Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKSU