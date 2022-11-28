Centerville man arrested for threatening a mass school shooting in California

A Centerville man is jailed after allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting at a California school.

The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques after agents said he posted the threats on YouTube earlier this month. They were directed at Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The FBI says Jaques had been a student at another school in the same county.

"In the video, Jaques allegedly uses multiple firearms to shoot a Chromebook computer and threatens to attack Washington Middle School in Salinas, California," a news release says. "The Chromebook has a Washington Middle School sticker affixed to it. The video shows an uzi-style weapon being discharged in rapid succession and multiple shots fired from a rifle-style weapon.”

Agents notified the school before anything happened. The FBI says other videos on Jaques’s YouTube page show the defendant driving while shooting at street signs.

A search warrant at Jaques’s residence discovered eight firearms, including an uzi.

He’s charged with making interstate threats.

