Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations

Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child.

Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness about adoption is a vital component of connecting families with kids.

Damschroder said, as a former foster parent and a parent of two adopted kids, he has first-hand experience.

“It is worth everything in the world to give of your life in the service of another, particularly a child,” said Damschroder.

The state has launched the marketing campaign “It Takes 100% Heart,” with the intention of raising awareness about adoption through messaging online, through print media, and on billboards.

Damschroder said Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend would be a good opportunity for people to have conversations with their families if they’re considering adoption.

“It really is a 100% family decision. And so, all the voices of the family need to be heard,” said Damschroder. “This is an opportunity to really make a long-term difference in the life of a child and what could be better than that?”

There are more than 15,000 children in Ohio’s foster care system and about 3,400 are eligible for adoption.

Along with the statewide campaign, counties will celebrate by hosting adoption awareness events, events for past and recent adoptive families, and finalizing adoptions.

Damschroder said the first step for people who are considering adoption is to learn more by visiting FosterAndAdopt.ohio.gov.