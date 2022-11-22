Montgomery County has record number of finalized adoptions on National Adoption Day

That included 5 teenagers and 4 sibling groups, two groups that often wait the longest for a permanent home.

One of those sibling groups – Peggy and Jacob – had their adoption finalized with the Henderson family. The family also adopted a boy named Hudson.

The three kids will join a family with 11 children, and they’re all excited to begin their new lives.

Timothy Henderson is the father.

“My heart just explodes, you know, that’s all I can say. It’s just the joy of having them with us. We just love them. We wouldn’t want it any other way,” he said, choking up while looking at his three new children.

To celebrate and raise awareness, the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court opened up that day’s adoption hearings.

“We’re here for education and transparency regarding adoption,” said David Brannon, the Probate Judge presiding over Friday’s finalizations. “It’s really to educate the public so that they can get involved, and that [adoption] will impact them someday somehow.”

Local officials gathered in the small courtroom with the families to celebrate the occasion. Two State Representatives, Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., (D-Dayton) and Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Twp.) were also present.

“Days like today are the beginning of many, I hope many, many bright family memories. Memories that will last a lifetime for everyone gathered here today,” said Carolyn Rice, president of the Montgomery County Commission.

75 adoptions have been finalized in Montgomery County this year. However, about 200 local children are still waiting for a permanent home.