British Airways will begin direct flights from CVG to London in 2023

If London is calling, you can soon catch a direct flight there from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. British Airways will begin direct service from CVG to London Heathrow in June 2023. It's the first time the carrier has offered this route.

"British Airways’ nonstop service from CVG to London Heathrow is an all-around win for the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana region," says Candace McGraw, CVG CEO, in a statement. "The economic impact of this transatlantic flight is exponential for business travel, economic development, and tourism between the UK and our area of the United States. We look forward to a strong partnership with our new friends across the pond for many years to come.”

McGraw says the airport has been trying to land — ahem, pardon the pun — British Airways for several years.

Cincinnati becomes the 27th U.S. destination with direct service to London via British Airways. The carrier will offer service on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Flights are already showing on booking websites. The airline says this will be the only direct service to Heathrow Airport from Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Flights will operate five times per week in the summer season and four in the winter. Summer flights will operate Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Winter season flights will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. McGraw says the flights will leave Cincinnati in the evening and arrive in London in the morning. Return flights will leave in the afternoon, arriving in Cincinnati in the evening.

Tourism and business officials say the new service will be a huge economic boost.

"The economic impact of this new flight is estimated to be at $172 million over the next three years," says Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "It's great news."

"What a freaking awesome day! So good," exclaimed Julie Kirkpatrick, CEO of MeetNKY during the launch announcement. "We want to commend CVG for winning this new service. Non-stop London and the UK will be a huge boost to tourism development. Regionally, Ohio and Kentucky are heavily invested in European tourism development, with a focus on the United Kingdom and other markets in this British Airways network."

Norma Rios, vice president of corporate sales, North America with British Airways, says the new route opens up more options for travel in Europe and other locations around the world like India where British Airways also has direct flights from London.