The 1A Movie Club sees 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

2018’s Black Panther was a cultural phenomenon.

It made $1.3 billion in box office revenue, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time, and introduced the world to the fictional African nation of Wakanda and its superhero King T’Challa.

Things have changed since then. Legendary actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer in 2020, leaving the film without its star. The Marvel Cinematic Universe grew by five movies and multiple spin-off television series.

Suddenly, aside from creating an epic follow-up to a beloved film, director Ryan Coogler also had to make space for audiences to grieve the only Black Panther they knew.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” had a lot of work to do. How well did it do it?

