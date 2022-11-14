New Mexico voters enshrine early childhood education in state constitution

Voters in New Mexico have approved a ballot measure that dedicates more than $150 million a year from a unique trust to support children in the state under 5 years old — and those who care for them.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with two early childhood educators at ChildCo Day School in Albuquerque, Ivydel Natachu and her son Kacy Panteah, about their fight for better wages and how this new constitutional amendment could help.

