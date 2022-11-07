Biden encourages peace talks between Ukraine, Russia as winter approaches

The Biden administration has told Ukraine’s leaders to show openness to peace talks with Russia. This is reportedly an effort to ensure continued support for Kyiv from nations who may be questioning support for the ongoing war.

Ukraine faces continuous blackouts and infrastructure destruction as a result of the ongoing war, a key issue as winter will soon plunge the region into freezing conditions.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Jason Beaubien.

