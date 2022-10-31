Baseball's about the hits and runs — but it's also about the memories

The World Series heads into game three tonight — the first time a World Series game has come to Philadelphia since 2009. And while die-hard Phillies and Astros fans are yearning for victory, there’s something else that’s happening, says author Eric Gray.

People are making memories. Gray’s new book “Backyards to Ballparks” is about the stories, memories, attachments and moments people experience through baseball that stay with them for a lifetime. Gray talks to Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the people and stories he’s included in his book.

Eric Gray. (Courtesy)

