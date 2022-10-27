Christine Fowler Mack: Hope in a Post-Pandemic World; Meeting our Challenges and Opportunities Together

About the Program:

The role of public education is to ensure every child in America is provided an opportunity to reach their full potential in ways that prepare them for success in a global society. The pandemic, however, exposed glaring inequities in America's education system, and school districts were forced to rethink the way they've operated over the last century. Hear Christine Fowler Mack, Superintendent of Akron Public Schools, talk about these issues and more.

About the Speaker:

Born and raised in Akron and educated in Akron Public Schools (APS), Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack is an experienced school district leader whose first classroom experience was in the APS system as a teacher at Robinson Elementary School from 1989 – 1995. Following that, Fowler Mack was a student dean and teacher leader for two years in APS.

Named superintendent of Akron Public Schools in 2021, Christine Fowler Mack began her leadership of the 21,000 student system July 1. With more than 4,100 teachers and staff, APS budget stands at more than $565 million.

Between her first teaching position 32 years ago and her appointment as superintendent, Christine Fowler Mack’s experiences in the field of education led her to raise student achievement and graduation rates dramatically, and to increase community and parent engagement. Immediately before joining APS, Fowler Mack was responsible for overseeing school accountability, portfolio management, and community engagement functions as chief portfolio officer at Cleveland Metropolitan School District (40,000 students.)

Before joining the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Christine Fowler Mack served the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District as interim superintendent and assistant superintendent. She earned her Bachelor of Science and her Master of Arts degrees from the University of Akron and her superintendent’s license from Ashland University.

She is a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar and recipient of Summit County Leadership Academy’s Emerging Leader Award. Fowler Mack was also named Akron Public Schools Coach of the Year, recipient of the Heights Association of Black School Educators Award, and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools Educational Leadership Award.

Additionally, Christine Fowler Mack is listed in Who’s Who Among Educators & Women in Leadership and is a 2019 Northeast Ohio Women Leading and Learning in STEM honoree. She is a graduate of the first cohort of the American Association of School Administrators and Howard University’s Urban Superintendent Program and participates in the National Coalition of State and District Chiefs for Change.

More information at akronrountable.org.