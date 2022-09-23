The News Roundup – International

Russia’s defense minister announced this week that 300,000 men will be drafted in the next phase of its invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities are also planning to hold referendums on separation in Russian-controlled portions of Ukraine in a potential effort to dissuade counteroffensives by Ukrainian troops.

Protests continue in Iran over the killing of a woman who was in custody for breaking laws pertaining to wearing the hijab in public. Authorities have cracked down, leading to the deaths of at least 9 people involved in the demonstrations.

A bus carrying people in China’s Guizhou province to a quarantine facility crashed this week killing at least 27 people. The tragedy inspired the country’s citizens to vent their frustrations on social media over what they believe are draconian disease-prevention policies.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

