'He's tied The Babe!': Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 60th homer

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has hit a major milestone in his career. Tuesday night, on his home field, Judge hit his 60th home run of the season — matching George Herman “Babe” Ruth.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Judge is just one home run shy of breaking the American League single-season home run record set by Roger Maris more than 60 years ago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chelsea Janes, national baseball writer for The Washington Post.

