Murder conviction is overturned for Adnan Syed of 'Serial' podcast

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT

Adnan Syed, the man who was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend Hae Min Lee, has had his conviction overturned.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
