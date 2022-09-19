Her majesty's music: The music that defined Queen Elizabeth II and her reign

What was the music that inspired and defined the late Queen Elizabeth II? Paul Gambaccini is a broadcaster in the UK who knows a thing or two about music and the Queen: He hosts the series Her Majesty’s Music on the BBC.

Gambaccini joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk her through some of the Queen’s favorites.

