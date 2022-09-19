© 2022 WKSU
City leaders in Akron, 'Cleveland' discuss ways to bring people back Downtown

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
On the "Sound of Ideas," we talk to city leaders about ways to bring residents, commuters and tourists back to downtowns, like Cleveland.

Many downtowns across the region are still struggling with how to bring people back to offices, as well as bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues, even though many pandemic-era restrictions and mask requirements have all but gone away.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance recently told Cleveland.com that the city saw more than 4 million visits in June, about 77% of the pre-pandemic numbers. Office traffic was at only 52% recovery.

One program that cities like Akron and Ravenna have started, hoping it will revive their downtowns is called DORA, which stands for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Meanwhile Cleveland has experimented with expanding outdoor dining areas for restaurants through so-called parklets.

Today on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll learn more about these efforts and more to attract people downtown as we start this hour.

Later this hour, the comedy club and restaurant Pickwick and Frolic helped transform East 4th Street into an entertainment destination. It's celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, starting today.

And, we'll learn all about the new book "Soul Music of Ohio."

Resources

Pickwick & Frolic 20th Anniversary Celebration Calendar

