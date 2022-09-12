The primaries are almost over. What's next?

Primary season is wrapping up and we’re two months away from the November midterm elections that will decide which party will take control of the House and Senate.

This year’s primaries have featured both the surprising and the expected.

In Kansas, voters sent a strong message in favor of abortion rights after rejecting an amendment that would make it illegal in the state.

Last month in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney — a Republican and member of the Jan. 6 committee — lost her race without much fanfare.

And so far, 91 percent of Trump-backed candidates have won their open primaries. Some 40 percent of those challengers have beat incumbents. That’s according to a recent tally from NPR.

What does this all mean for the fate of the parties in November? And what can this political moment tell us about the future of the country?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5