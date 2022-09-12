For many, Queen Elizabeth II's death reopens painful wounds

For many people, Queen Elizabeth’s death marked the end of an era of British glory; for others, it has reopened painful wounds.

The legacy of British colonialism still looms large and to those from former colonies, the Queen was a symbol of all that was stolen.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt talks with Maya Jasanoff, professor of history at Harvard University. She reflected on this in an essay for the New York Times titled “Mourn the Queen, Not Her Empire.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

