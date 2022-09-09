The News Roundup – International

Reports indicate Russia has turned to North Korea to purchase weapons for use in its invasion of Ukraine. The Russian ambassador to the European Union claims the story has been fabricated by the West.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a series of air strikes on the Crimean peninsula after a month of uncertainty over the origins of the attacks.

The U.K.’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her hands full at the beginning of her time at 10 Downing. The queen died surrounded by her family on Thursday and energy bills in the country are due to rise significantly in the next month.

