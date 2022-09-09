The News Roundup – Domestic

Temperatures have stayed high out west as the record-breaking heat wave ravaging the region shows no signs of letting up. So far, California has avoided rolling blackouts, but the heat has led to more wildfires throughout the state.

Senate Democrats are preparing to vote on protecting same-sex marriage, capping insulin costs, and antitrust legislation before the midterm elections.

A federal court, citing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, ruled that an employer does not have to provide coverage for HIV medications and birth control.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

