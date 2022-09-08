'Our National Parks' tells stories of of animals across the globe

For the full story, click here.

A new Netflix series “Our National Parks” tells the stories of the world’s most iconic national parks and the creatures who call them home. The series is narrated by former President Barack Obama, who just won an Emmy for outstanding narration.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with executive producer James Honeyborne and producer Sophie Todd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.