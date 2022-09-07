© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

At New Orleans' Southern Decadence festival, health officials educate and vaccinate for monkeypox

Published September 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Anthony Reed (left) and Christopher Bowles (right) show off Band-Aids they received for their monkeypox vaccine jabs at the Southern Decadence Health Hub in Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, Sept. 6, 2022. (Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom)
Anthony Reed (left) and Christopher Bowles (right) show off Band-Aids they received for their monkeypox vaccine jabs at the Southern Decadence Health Hub in Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, Sept. 6, 2022. (Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom)

The Southern Decadence festival in New Orleans attracted hundreds of thousands of people over this past Labor Day weekend. It’s a celebratory event but the city also saw it as an opportunity to educate revelers about monkeypox and provide vaccines.

Shalina Chatlani of the Gulf States Newsroom reports.

Shea Creel (left), Jae Hinton (center), and Darryn Johnson (right) stop for a photo in New Orleans’ French Quarter, Sept. 6, 2022. The trio from Lake Charles, Louisiana were excited to come to Southern Decadence and were happy to see positive messaging around monkeypox vaccinations.

(Shalina Chatlani/ Gulf States Newsroom.)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 . To see more, visit .

Tags

Here and Now stories