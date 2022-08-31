Fighting reignites in Ethiopia's disputed Tigray region, ending 5 month ceasefire

Violence erupted in the Northern Ethiopian region of Tigray late last weekend, ending a period of five months of peace. The ruling government and a rebel militia in the Northern region have been at war for two years, but the recent ceasefire had brought hope of resolution and aid for those in desperate need in the area.

Simon Marks is a journalist and expert on Ethiopia who was expelled last year from the country by the government. He joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins for the latest from neighboring Kenya.

