Former Louisville police officer to plead guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor case

A Louisville Kentucky police officer is pleading guilty to federal charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The officer is charged with lying to get a no-knock search warrant and then lying to obstruct the investigation into Taylor’s death.

