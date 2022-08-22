Awaiting a counter-offensive in Ukraine, 6 months into Russia's war

Now 180 days into the war in Ukraine, we get an assessment of where things stand, when a Ukrainian counter-offensive might begin and what a static conflict means as winter approaches.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist who focuses on the Russian military at the research and analysis organization CNA and the former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.