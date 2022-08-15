© 2022 WKSU
One year later: Reflecting on the state of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

Published August 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Wakil Kohsar /Getty Images)
A year ago Monday, the Taliban marched into Kabul, Afghanistan, taking over the city and country. The U.S. withdrew troops and began an evacuation that turned chaotic and deadly.

Associated Press correspondent Kathy Gannon has covered Afghanistan and Pakistan for three decades and talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the state of Afghanistan a year on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

