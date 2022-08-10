Morning Headlines: Cleveland City Council takes up eviction protection ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug.10:



Cleveland City Council takes up eviction protection for tenants who offer to pay back rent

Cleveland City Council is expected to pass eviction protections during its regular meeting today. Under the proposed ordinance, tenants could defend themselves against eviction by showing they offered to pay back rent and late fees, but the landlord turned them down. The ordinance would prevent landlords from rejecting Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of rental assistance. [Ideastream Public Media]

Ohio groups discuss potential impact of 'historic' federal climate change plan

Environmental groups are praising the U.S. Senate vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which will invest $369 billion toward a goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent in the next eight years. While advocates in Ohio said it’s important for the federal government to make up for policy the state lacks, others are voicing concerns over the impact it could have on the energy market. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Playhouse Square names new CEO

Craig Hassall has been tapped by Cleveland’s Playhouse Square to be its new CEO. Hassall headed Royal Albert Hall in London since 2017. He replaces Gina Vernaci, who announced her retirement last November. He’ll start early next year. [Ideastream Public Media]

Biden signs semiconductor bill into law

Legislation signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden will pump more than $50 billion into research and manufacturing of semiconductor chips. The chief executive of Intel attended the signing ceremony, as did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. The bill was critical to Intel’s plan of spending $20 billion to build two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus. Sen. Rob Portman was one of 17 Republicans to vote in favor of the bill. [NPR]

Electric tractor to be built at Foxconn’s plant in Lordstown

Foxconn is partnering with Zimeno, Inc. to produce “the world’s first fully electric, driver optional, smart tractor” at its Lordstown plant. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced Tuesday that it signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Zimeno, which does business as Monarch Tractor, to build “next-generation agricultural equipment and battery packs.” [Mahoning Matters]

Akron Public Schools secures new leaders for operations, security, teaching and learning

Akron Public Schools has new leaders in operations, teaching and learning, and safety and security — three positions that round out Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack's senior staff team after a slew of retirements and newly created positions over the last year. The school board on Monday approved the three senior staff appointments: Stephen Thompson, chief operating officer; Donald Zesiger, safety and security director; and Nicole Vitale, director of teaching and learning. [Akron Beacon Journal]

NFL commissioner speaks out on league’s push for full-season Watson suspension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is doing the right thing by seeking harsher penalties for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The league is pushing for a full-season suspension of Watson following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A former federal court judge who oversaw the disciplinary hearing for Watson gave him a six-game suspension. [CNN]

Guardians top Detroit on the road

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers, 2-1, at Comerica Park. Shane Bieber held the Tigers scoreless over seven innings. Ahmed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles. The Guardians have won three straight. The face the Tigers again tonight at 7:10 p.m. and tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. [Associated Press]

Your weather forecast: Partly sunny. High 81

Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 60. Tomorrow, a slight chance of rain through the early afternoon. Then mostly sunny and breezy. High 76.