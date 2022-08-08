Morning Headlines: Study says depression, anxiety spiked in Ohio children amid pandemic ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 8th:



Depression, anxiety spiked in Ohio children during year one of COVID, report says

A new report finds Ohio children experienced a 42% increase in anxiety and depression in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. That figure was well above a 26% increase nationwide reported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count Data Book. Advocates for kids say children need more mental health support in their schools. [Ideastream Public Media]

Brown joins fellow senate Democrats in party-line vote on climate change and health legislation

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown joined his party colleagues to pass sweeping legislation that would make record-breaking investments to promote clean energy and lower the cost of prescription drugs. The measures would be paid for by tax increases on the nation's largest corporations. Every Senate Democrat voted in support, while every Republican in the Senate voted against it, including Ohio Sen. Rob Portman. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote, breaking the Senate's 50-50 party-line tie. [New York Times]

Cincinnati mayor calls for 'personal responsibility' after 9 are injured in shooting

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday when police say a fight broke out between two groups of people at around 1:30 a.m. Two officers were nearby when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting into a crowd. Lt. Col. Mike John says an officer shot at the suspect, who then fled the scene. It is suspected that two people were shooting, and both are still at-large. [WVXU]

Akron Children's Hospital pairs gardening and food pantry for food-insecure patients

Akron Children’s Hospital’s Food Farmacy and education and wellness garden launched last week. The pilot program is funded through an Ohio Department of Medicaid grant to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and aims to support food-insecure patients with chronic diseases and their families in Summit County. Crops harvested from the garden will be brought to a food pantry located at the hospital where patients experiencing food insecurity can access them as needed. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Guardians top Astros at Progressive

Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years, giving the Cleveland Guardians their only run in their 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Triston McKenzie held the Astros to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings. [The Associated Press]

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, high 86

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 p.m. Tonight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Low near 70. [National Weather Service]