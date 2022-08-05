Morning Headlines: What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for Ohio ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Aug. 5:



What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort in Ohio

Former New Jersey attorney general to hear NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension

Akron Police release body cam video of July 29 shooting

Judge slashes bonds in case involving beating death of Akron teen

Fiona is officially a big sister! Bibi's baby has arrived

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Some abortion rights groups are considering putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the ballot in Ohio next year. They and other abortion advocates say they’re emboldened by the results of a Kansas election this week in which voters in that deep red state rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to an abortion there.

(Cleveland.com) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the leagues appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. Harvey helped develop and implement the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, and he has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault. The NFL is seeking a longer suspension for Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct with more than two dozen massage therapists.

(Akron Beacon Journal) — A Summit County Common Pleas judge on Thursday slashed the $1 million dollar bonds of the three young Akron men who have been held in jail since June 11 after being charged with the beating death of an Akron teen outside the iPromise School. The drastic bond reductions reflect a clear change in how prosecutors and a grand jury view what happened that night. A Summit County grand jury last week, after considering evidence that’s not yet made it into the public realm, opted for lesser charges, including involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor assault. The three men were playing basketball at one of the courts outside the iPromise School when the teen and his friends drove up to them and started shooting at them with toy water bead guns. When the men ran away, the teen and his friends chased after them, continuing to shoot which led to a confrontation and the teen's subsequent death.

(Akron Beacon Journal) — Akron Police released body camera video of a July 29 police shooting outside the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street. The video shows police chasing a woman suspected in a shooting at the bar. In a parking lot, police say the 21-year-old woman lifted her arm to shoot. An officer then fired, the video shows. The woman was shot in the leg and stomach and remains hospitalized, but the body cam footage doesn't show what happened after she was shot. Police say she is suspected of fatally shooting another 21-year-old, identified by the medical examiner as Chyna Shepard of Akron.

(WVXU) — A healthy full-term hippo baby was born around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cincinnati Zoo, officials said. The zoo says mom and baby won't be on display right away but it will post pictures and video when it’s possible. The baby's gender was not immediately known.