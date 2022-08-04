Kentucky struggles to rebuild after severe flooding

Recovery efforts are underway in Kentucky after severe flooding killed at least 37 people last week.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called the flooding a “major disaster” and allocated federal funds to help with recovery operations. Those operations have been complicated by even more rain, with flash floods pummeling eastern Kentucky on Monday and Tuesday.

At a news conference in Knott County, Republican Gov. Andy Beshear praised the fast arrival of FEMA, but said the damage to infrastructure was substantial.

“We have dozens of bridges that are out — making it hard to get to people, making it hard to supply people with water,” he said. “We have entire water systems down that we are working hard to get up.”

We check in on recovery efforts in Kentucky.

