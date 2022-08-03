Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:



Ohio Aug. 2 primary results

(Ideastream Public Media) — Few voters cast ballots in this contest scheduled deep into the summer thanks to the prolonged legal battles over redistricting. In Cuyahoga County, just 10% of registered voters showed up, according to unofficial results. Democratic state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney defeated state Rep. Monique Smith in a primary that pitted two incumbents against one another in the western suburbs of Cleveland. On the East Side of the city and in neighboring suburbs, state Rep. Kent Smith dispatched former state lawmaker John Barnes Jr. in a Democratic primary for Ohio’s 21st Senate District.

Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?

(Ideastream Public Media) — A civilian review board that would monitor complaints against Akron police could go before voters this November. Community organizations are planning to launch a petition to put the measure on the ballot, Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik told Ideastream Public Media. There are two ways the review board can be created: through legislation passed by the 13-member city council or a charter amendment approved by voters. Malik is advocating for the latter.

Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation

(Akron Beacon Journal) — Higher costs, supply chain and global shipping problems, and a decreased value of the Euro continue to hamper Diebold Nixdorf's efforts to post a profit. The company, headquartered in North Canton, has an order backlog valued at $1.4 billion, and is proceeding with a plan to cut costs by $150 million, Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, told stock analysts during a conference call Tuesday. Marquez took the helm at Diebold Nixdorf in March.

DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings

(The Statehouse News Bureau) — Gov. Mike DeWine touted a “holistic” approach to protecting students and said — without dismissing shootings — that the issue of school safety is more than just the tragic events that make headlines. DeWine made these comments in an address to the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus Tuesday. More than 1,000 people are attending the summit which features presentations from a collection of school safety experts.

Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns

(Akron Beacon Journal) — The National Night Out events Thursday in Akron's Goodyear Heights and Highland Square neighborhoods have been canceled, with organizers citing safety concerns and possible protests relating to the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker. Each city ward hosts the annual event, spearheaded by a community leader or council member, as part of the national campaign to build police and community relationships in an attempt to curb crime.

Cleveland police officers approve new contract

[WJW] — A contract between the city of Cleveland and its police union calls for a raise of 5% and step increases of 2% the next three years. This comes at a time when the size of the Cleveland Division of Police is shrinking with officers leaving at a rate far above normal. Many officers have retired, although many others have simply resigned to take jobs with other departments. The pay for Cleveland officers has ranked far behind that in many other cities and suburbs.

Weather: Sunny, slight chance of showers

(National Weather Service) — Sunny with a high near 92. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s across the region. Tonight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.