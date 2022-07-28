Carey Jaros, President & CEO, GOJO: Thriving in Times of Disruption

About the presentation:

The last two and a half years has been a time of significant disruption. Carey will share theories on societal and business disruption and how GOJO continues to leverage its values to support the world’s increased need for PURELL® products despite this disruption.

About the speaker:

Carey Jaros has led GOJO Industries as President and Chief Executive Officer since January 2020 and has been with the company since 2014. She brings passion for GOJO’s Purpose — Saving Lives and Making Life Better Through Well-Being Solutions — to her daily work. Her focus is on continuously extending GOJO leadership as a market-making, growth-oriented company that cares about the health and well-being of people both out in the world and within its own walls. Carey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She then spent the first 12 years of her career as a management consultant at Bain & Company before moving back to Northeast Ohio to join Dealer Tire where she led strategy and finance and was a General Manager with P&L responsibility. In 2014, Carey was named President of Walnut Ridge Strategic Management Company and began her relationship with GOJO as a Board Director. In 2016, Carey joined GOJO fulltime to lead Innovation, Marketing, and Enterprise Strategy, and shortly thereafter was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, before being named President and CEO.

Carey’s first two years leading GOJO were certainly a wild ride. As the makers of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer, GOJO was thrust onto the national stage early in the pandemic, when demand for its critical products reached near-infinite levels. In 2020, Carey and the GOJO leadership team led the organization’s efforts to deliver 140 billion doses of its PURELL® products worldwide, by creatively sourcing raw materials and components, tripling the number of U.S. manufacturing and distribution facilities, and ultimately investing more than $400M in capacity expansion and vertical integration. At the same time, Team GOJO kept its innovation pipeline roaring and prepared its work ecosystem for the future. These efforts helped the 3rd generation family enterprise, with a 75-year track record of excellence, reaffirm its position as the undisputed market leader in away-from-home skincare and positioned GOJO for future growth.

