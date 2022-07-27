© 2022 WKSU
New photos of the first people incarcerated at Guantánamo Bay were never supposed to be seen

Published July 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Marines working in pairs taking custody of the first 20 prisoners who were brought to Guantnamo Bay from Afghanistan by way of Incirlik, Turkey. (Staff Sgt. Jeremy Lock/Air Force, via The New York Times)
If you haven’t been there, it’s hard to know what the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay looks like.

Many Americans have only seen a few carefully-selected images of the prison and the people incarcerated there. But this summer, The New York Times published vivid images of the first incarcerated people brought to Guantanamo Bay — photos the public has never seen before.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Carol Rosenberg of The New York Times to tell us more about obtaining those photos and what they reveal about the prison.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

