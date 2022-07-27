Morning Headlines: Three injured at TimkenSteel’s Faircrest plant ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 27:



Three injured at TimkenSteel’s Faircrest plant

(WJW) -- Three employees at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant are hospitalized with injuries after a furnace explosion last night. Perry Chief Larry Sedlock said the explosion happened around 10:30 p.m. The cause is under investigation. The extent of the workers' injuries is not known at this time.

Prosecutor rests in excessive force trial of Euclid Police Officer Amiott

(WEWS) -- The prosecution rested its case in the second day of the excessive force trial of Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott. He's accused of assaulting and violating the civil rights of Richard Hubbard during a traffic stop in 2017. Multiple witnesses took the stand, including an officer who assisted Amiott in the stop. Officer Matthew Gilmer testified they pulled over Richard Hubbard because he was driving a car that was registered to a person with a suspended license. He said Hubbard’s actions from the beginning of the traffic stop suggested he was agitated and that tensions would escalate. It's not clear if the defense will call Amiott to the stand.

Jurors see video of robbery, fatal shooting, of Cleveland Officer Bartek

(Cleveland.com) -- Jurors in the police murder trial of Tamara McLoyd viewed surveillance video of the moment that off-duty Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek was shot. McLoyd is accused of killing Bartek during a carjacking at an apartment complex parking lot last New Year's Eve. She's also accused of a separate carjacking at the same complex on Christmas Day. McLoyd turns 19 tomorrow.

Willoughby woman, former Cleveland schools worker, pleads guilty to actions in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WKSU) -- A former employee of Cleveland's public schools has pleaded guilty to a charge related to her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cristine Priola, 50, of Willoughby pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Prosecutors say she illegally entered a restricted area of the Capitol. They say she deleted cell phone data from Jan. 4 through Jan. 7. Priola resigned from her position as an occupational therapist with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District the day after the attack. She faces a maximum 20 years in prison when she's sentenced in October.

Senate moves on massive bill that will aid Intel’s new factory in Ohio

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- The U.S. Senate advanced a $280 billion bipartisan bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States. Passage of the CHIPS Act is an important element of semiconductor giant Intel's plan to build a massive factory near Columbus. Intel has said the scope and pace of the $20 billion project depends heavily on subsidies from the CHIPS Act.

Mega Millions jackpot now more than $1 billion

(Mega Millions) -- There wasn't a winner in last night's $830 million Mega Millions jackpot. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The next drawing on Friday will be for more than $1 billion. It’s only the third time in the 20-year history of the game that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. Two tickets sold in Ohio are worth a collective $4 million: a Match 5 ticket worth $1 million and a Match 5 Megaplier ticket valued at $3 million were sold in the state for the July 26 drawing.

Rookie Nolan Jones hits 3-run HR, Guardians beat Red Sox, 8-3

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians stopped a three-game slide, beating the Boston Red Sox, 8-3, at Fenway Park. Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer. Fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits. Cleveland's victory muted Boston's celebration for newly-minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz. The slumping Red Sox fell behind 5-0 minutes after Ortiz took the field in a pregame ceremony and proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his former team. Ortiz autographed Jones’ home run ball.

Weather: Unsettled weather, rounds of showers and thunderstorms

(National Weather Service) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms, beginning this afternoon. Mostly cloudy and humid. High 82. Tonight, thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Low 68.

