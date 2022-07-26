Morning Headlines: No police reform action in Akron City Council ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 26:



No action on police reform in Akron City Council

Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Cleveland

COVID cases rising across Northeast Ohio

Black Ohio Democratic lawmakers criticize Vance over comments about abortion

Teen who drowned in football outing identified

Mega Millions’ $810M jackpot drawing tonight

Guardians’ Plesac throw ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

Weather: Sunny, not too hot, with rain on Wednesday

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Akron City Council failed to introduce police reform legislation during its last session before its summer recess. The council faces a deadline of Sept. 9 if it wants to put a proposal to create a civilian police review board on the November ballot. It doesn't return from recess until Sept. 12. Some are suggesting a special meeting in August during council's break.

(Ideastream Public Media) – A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Cleveland, according to the city’s incoming director of public health, Dr. David Margolius. Thus far, monkeypox has disproportionately affected gay men, but Margolius said there has been some hesitancy in the medical community to target messaging efforts due to the potential for stigmatizing people.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise across Northeast Ohio, fueled by the new BA.5 variant. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina and Trumbull counties all have a high level of community spread. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor public spaces.

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Several Democratic members of Ohio's Black Legislative Caucus say Republican J.D. Vance is speaking in "ignorance" in his recent comments comparing abortion to slavery. They also criticized the U.S. Senate candidate for suggesting in a recent interview that rape is an "inconvenient circumstance" when considering whether a pregnancy should be brought to term. Vance has not responded to the Caucus' criticisms. Vance has come under criticism from fellow Republicans for not making enough campaign appearances in Ohio.

(WJW-TV) -- The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the teenage boy who died on an outing with his high school football team. Fourteen-year-old Toshaye Pope drowned at Melanie Lake in Uniontown last Thursday. He was a student at Ellet High School. The superintendent of Akron Public Schools said in a statement that the district has started an inquiry into what happened.

(WKYC-TV) Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is for $810 million, the third-largest jackpot in the multi-state lottery game's history. The Ohio Lottery Commission says sales are going "extremely well" in the state. Some convenience stores report bringing in extra help. The drawing is at 11 p.m. The chance of winning is about one in 302 million.

(AP) -- The Red Sox beat the Guardians, 3-1 on a muggy, rain-delayed night in Boston that frustrated Cleveland starter Zach Plesac. He threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field with light rain falling. Plesac struck out four and allowed three hits and three runs over five innings. The Red Sox’ victory halted a five-game losing streak. They are just 6-15 in July and remain a half-game ahead of the last-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

(National Weather Service) -- Partly sunny and pleasant. High 79. Tonight, mostly cloudy, a slight chance of showers. Low 66. Wednesday, a 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the mid-afternoon. Cloudy, high 82.

