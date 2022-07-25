Morning Headlines: Trial begins for teen accused of killing Cleveland officer ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 25:



Trial begins for teen accused of killing Cleveland police officer Bartek

Sister of Tamia Chappman one of two killed in weekend shooting

Strong overnight storms cause power outages

Cleveland firefighter injured fighting house fire

White Sox beat Bieber, Guardians, 6-3

Metroparks Zoo seeking name for female baby black rhino

Trial begins for teen accused of killing Cleveland police officer Bartek

(WKYC-TV) -- The trial is scheduled to start today for the teen charged with killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve. Tamara McLoyd, 18, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery. Police say she shot and killed Bartek during a carjacking. Another person was found driving Bartek's car. Anthony Butler Jr. has pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and other charges.

Sister of Tamia Chappman one of two killed in weekend shooting

(WEWS-TV) -- Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured one teenager and killed two other teens, including the sister of Tamia Chappman, the girl who was struck and killed during a police chase in 2019. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 18-year-old Torionne Chappman of Cleveland Heights and 19-year-old Charles Moore of Cleveland. An attorney for the Chappman family tells News5 Torionne was bright and hard-working and was trying to manage her life after the trauma of losing her younger sister. Police say two unknown men in a car pulled up behind the car the three victims were sitting in, got out and fired a "high number of rounds at the vehicle" before leaving the scene.

Strong overnight storms cause power outages

(FirstEnergy) – Overnight thunderstorms prompted scattered power outages across Northeast Ohio this morning. As of 6 a.m., FirstEnergy reported 5,000 customers in Cuyahoga County, 800 customers in Summit County and 200 customers in Stark County were without electricity.

Cleveland firefighter injured fighting house fire

(WJW-TV) -- A Cleveland firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire yesterday afternoon in the Union Miles neighborhood on the city’s East Side. Fire officials say the firefighter was burned on the neck and is in stable condition. Investigators say the fire began after someone left food cooking unattended.

White Sox beat Bieber, Guardians, 6-3

(MLB.com) -- The Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, to salvage a four-game split. All six of Chicago's runs came from home runs off Guardians starter Shane Bieber. He gave up as many home runs in Sunday's game as he had in his past 10 starts combined.

Metroparks Zoo seeking name for female baby black rhino

(WOIO-TV) -- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is asking for your help in naming the female black rhino born on July 9. The choices are Ali, Anika and Dalia. Those casting a vote for one of those three names must also make a donation to the zoo. The deadline is midnight, Aug. 5.