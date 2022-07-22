The News Roundup – Domestic

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. It comes after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion suggesting the high court should reconsider its rulings on same sex marriage and contraception.

Fewer than 50 Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in voting for the measure. It’s path forward in the Senate remains unclear.

Heat waves driven by climate change are ravaging the U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to keep Americans cool as temperatures climb. However, he has not declared a climate emergency.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

