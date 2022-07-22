Morning Headlines: NE Ohio native details Trump’s inaction during Jan. 6 insurrection ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 22:



Northeast Ohio native details Trump’s inaction during Jan. 6 insurrection

Wayne Drummond appointed 41 st Cleveland Chief of Police

Cleveland Chief of Police Rare corpse flower at Cincinnati Zoo ready to flower and release smell of rotting flesh

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Northeast Ohio

50 th anniversary of line-of-duty death of Canton detective Guy Mack

anniversary of line-of-duty death of Canton detective Guy Mack AP source: Browns agree to one-year deal with free agent QB Josh Rosen

Weather: Sunny and warm, showers and thunderstorms likely this weekend

Northeast Ohio native details Trump’s inaction during Jan. 6 insurrection

(WKYC-TV) -- A Northeast Ohio native was one of the star witnesses in last night's prime time hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sarah Matthews, a Stark County Native, told the panel she resigned as deputy White House press secretary just hours after the riot. She said President Trump treated the events that day "as a celebratory occasion" and called his actions "indefensible."

Wayne Drummond appointed 41st Cleveland Chief of Police

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Wayne Drummond is Cleveland's new chief of police. He had been serving as interim police chief since Mayor Justin Bibb took office in January. Bibb says he initially intended to conduct a national search. He says he saw in Drummond the leader he wanted. Bibb says he also didn't want to waste taxpayer dollars with an extensive search.

Rare corpse flower at Cincinnati Zoo ready to flower and release smell of rotting flesh

(Cincinnati Zoo.org) -- The "corpse flower" at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is getting ready to bloom and give off its distinctive stench. The flower, titan arum, is rare, is native to Sumatra, blooms every five to 10 years and smells like rotting flesh. The smell only lasts 24 to 36 hours. The zoo calls the flower "Morticia" and will announce its blooming on social media.

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Northeast Ohio

(WOIO-TV) -- A tornado with wind speeds of up to 105 miles per hour traveled through Wayne and Holmes counties. Wednesday night. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say the category EF-1 tornado started in south central Wayne County around 9 p.m. and ended four minutes later in north central Holmes County, about two miles away. The tornado damaged two barns and a storage shelter.

50th anniversary of line-of-duty death of Canton detective Guy Mack

(CantonRep.com) -- Today marks 50 years since Canton Police Detective Guy Mack was shot and killed in the line of duty. He died trying to stop an armed robbery of a grocery store. He is one of seven Canton police officers killed while engaged in law enforcement duties. The man convicted of his murder, Raymond Walker, died in prison in 1997.

AP source: Browns agree to one-year deal with free agent QB Josh Rosen

(AP) -- As the Browns await an expected multi-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson, they've added another veteran quarterback to their roster. The team has reached agreement on a one-year deal with Josh Rosen, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Rosen will be playing for his sixth NFL team since he was a top 10 draft pick in 2018.

Weather: Sunny and warm, showers and thunderstorms likely this weekend

Weather: (National Weather Service) – Early morning thunderstorms. Becoming sunny. High 88. Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 66. Showers and thunderstorms possible over the weekend. Saturday, increasing clouds, a 40% chance of rain. High 88. Sunday, partly sunny, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High 91.