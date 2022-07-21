Morning Headlines: Jayland Walker legal team says state investigation 'compromised' ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 21:



Jayland Walker legal team says state investigation “compromised”

Walker remembered, celebrated, on his 26 th birthday

birthday Convicted former Cleveland councilman Johnson asks for early prison release

Whaley calls for overhaul to PUCO, state energy policy as anniversary of HB 6 nears

Low-cost internet is coming to least-connected Cuyahoga County neighborhoods

Homemade explosives believed to be behind deadly house explosion

Weather: sunny, humid, rip current risk at Lake Erie beaches

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The attorney for the family of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron police in late June, is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to replace the state in the investigation of Walker's death. Bobby DiCello said he's concerned about "possible collusion" between the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents the eight officers involved in Walker's shooting. He said the union's president, Clay Cozart, made comments that suggest he has knowledge of the investigation. Cozart, president of Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, called DiCello’s allegations “ludicrous.”

(WKYC-TV) – Community members and demonstrators marked what would have been Akron Police shooting victim Jayland Walker’s 26th birthday Wednesday, They held a “heavenly birthday party” with a birthday cake, cupcakes and pizza. “This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that’s what I’m hoping people can see,” said organizer Ariel Faith.

(Cleveland.com) -- Former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson has asked for an early release from federal prison, where he's serving a six-year sentence for corruption. In his application, the 76-year-old Johnson cited numerous health problems, including arthritis, a severe blood-clotting disorder and memory loss and confusion due to the long-term effects from a case of COVID-19. Johnson served on council for more than 40 years. He was convicted of stealing tens of thousands of dollars through the submission of phony receipts, among other unlawful actions.

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- As the three-year anniversary of the nuclear bailout bill being signed into law approaches, Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, is pushing for major changes to the state’s energy policy. Her plan includes firing every member of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and bringing back the state’s renewable energy standards. Whaley criticized Gov. Mike DeWine — her Republican opponent — for signing the sweeping energy bill, HB6, that is now connected to what’s been described as the largest corruption case in Ohio history.

(WKSU) -- Ohio and Cuyahoga County are committing nearly $20 million to bring high-speed internet access to 25,000 households. The service will be available for $15 a month. In some cases, it will be free. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish say the initiative will focus on wiring up neighborhoods where more than 20% of the population does not have home internet service.

(WOIO-TV) -- State officials believe the house explosion in Garfield Heights that killed three people last month was due to powerful, homemade fireworks. Fire investigators found material consistent with the manufacturing of explosives, including various-sized cardboard tubes, fuses and explosive powders. An official cause hasn't been determined yet.

(National Weather Service) -- Mostly sunny. High 87. There's a high risk of rip currents today at Lake Erie beaches in Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until 4 p.m. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water. Tonight, increasingly cloudy in Cleveland, with a slight chance of overnight showers. A mostly clear sky in Akron. Low 68.

