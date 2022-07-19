Morning Headlines: Cleveland won’t prosecute abortion-related violations... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 19th:



Bibb: Cleveland won’t prosecute abortion-related violations

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced a series of policies aimed at protecting abortion rights in the wake of U.S. Supreme Court decision a month ago overturning Roe v. Wade. Among them is a vow not to prosecute abortion-related crimes and to make any investigation into them a low priority. Bibb says he'll also work with Cleveland City Council to develop a $100,000 "Reproductive Freedom Fund.” The fund would cover travel costs for city residents and employees seeking legal abortions in other states.

Akron officials consider civilian review board, police car dash cams

(Ideastream Public Media) -- In Akron, city officials discussed plans to implement a citizen review board to hear residents' complaints about police officers. It's one of the steps the city is taking following the deadly police shooting last month of Jayland Walker. He was shot and killed by eight officers following a failed traffic stop. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett said they’re looking into purchasing and reinstalling dashboard cameras in police vehicles. There was no dash cam video of Walker's traffic stop and the ensuing police chase of his vehicle. Akron City Council passed a resolution encouraging the city to buy the dash cams.

Election denier makes ballot in Ohio Secretary of State race

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- A conspiracy theorist who was a witness in a failed lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has made the ballot as an independent candidate for Ohio Secretary of State. Terpsehore Tore Maras will compete against the Republican incumbent, Frank LaRose and Democrat Chelsea Clark in the November election. Three other candidates seeking to get on the ballot for statewide offices did not qualify.

Claes Oldenburg, co-creator of Cleveland’s “Free Stamp” sculpture, dead at 93

(CNN) – Claes Oldenburg, the Swedish-born American sculptor who who reimagined everyday objects on a massive scale, has died. He was 93. His death was announced by Pace Gallery in New York. It has represented the artist since 1960. Oldenburg was the co-creator of Cleveland’s controversial and beloved “Free Stamp” at Willard Park near Cleveland City Hall.

Nats’ Soto wins Home Run Derby, ousts Guardians’ Ramírez in first round

(AP) – Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez was eliminated in the first round of the Home Run Derby by its eventual winner, Juan Soto, at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The Washington Nationals star held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final round and batted a grand total of 53 homers to earn his first Derby win.

Weather: A warming trend

(National Weather Service) -- Sunny. High 88. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 69. Tomorrow, Wednesday, sunny and hot. High 90.

